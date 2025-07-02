Russell Crowe’s $60K Wrist Game Was Centre Court Ready

Russell Crowe was spotted courtside at Wimbledon 2025 wearing the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Tiffany’ (Ref. 126518LN).

Powered by Rolex’s calibre 4131 movement, visible through a sapphire caseback.

Since debuting at Watches & Wonders 2025, the Daytona ‘Tiffany’ has surged in value, with grey market prices doubling above retail.

Russell Crowe turned heads at Wimbledon 2025, not with a grand entrance or centre-court cameo, but with what might be one of the year’s boldest watch sightings.

The Oscar-winning actor was photographed courtside wearing the new Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Tiffany’ (Ref. 126518LN), a vibrant and highly-coveted model unveiled earlier this year at Watches & Wonders 2025.

Russell Crowe’s Rolex Daytona Grabs the Headlines at Wimbledon

Crafted in 18k yellow gold with a glossy turquoise dial, this isn’t your average Daytona. Collectors have quickly adopted the nickname “Tiffany Daytona” for this piece, for obvious reasons.

The striking blue dial immediately grabs the attention for a departure from the traditional aesthetic that that one would attribute to the Daytona collection, but one that reflects a vivid evolution of the brand’s most iconic chronograph; one that is so deeply rooted in the world of motorsport and on full display at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting competitions.

Russell Crowe made a strong showing at Wimbledon, with one of the loudest watches of the tournament on his wrist. Image: Getty

Since its debut, the 126518LN has become one of the most talked-about Rolex releases in recent memory. It’s paired with a black Oysterflex rubber strap, which gives it a sportier edge despite the opulence of its full 18k yellow gold case. With collectors like returning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz also spotted wearing the reference, it’s luxe, loud, and built for Centre Court.

The Calibre 4131: Rolex’s New Inner Game

Beneath the dial is Rolex’s new calibre 4131 movement, visible through a sapphire caseback, a rare move for the brand and one that’s been applauded by collectors. Rolex call this movement “the most superlative chronograph movement” its ever released. And it’s easy to see why.

The turquoise lacquer dial earned it the “Tiffany” nickname: one of Rolex’s most vibrant departures in recent years. Image: Rolex

Developed and manufactured entirely in-house, the 4131 integrates Rolex’s most advanced technology, including two patented innovations: Paraflex shock absorbers, which shield the oscillator from impact, and the Chronergy escapement, designed to resist strong magnetic fields while drastically improving energy efficiency.

Why The Daytona ‘Tiffany’ Has Collectors Obsessed

It’s these collector-grade details, paired with the striking blue dial that makes this piece difficult to purchase directly from the boutique – which is a common trend with Daytona pieces, anyway. Prices for the watch have already skyrocketed on the grey market, however, with resellers asking upwards of $125,000 AUD, more than double the retail value of $63,100 AUD.

Even Wimbledon champions are catching on; Carlos Alcaraz has been seen wearing the same 126518LN reference. Image: Getty / Rolex

The sighting also speaks to a shift in celebrity watch culture. While the Daytona has always had its fans in Hollywood, the recent surge of colour-forward releases from Rolex and others is helping watches reassert themselves as personality pieces, not just status symbols.

So while the Centre Court action drew the usual applause, it was Russell Crowe’s wrist that stole the show for watch nerds everywhere. A heavyweight watch, for a heavyweight presence.