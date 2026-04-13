Panerai Went Full Tool Watch At Watches & Wonders 2026, And It’s The Most Rugged It’s Looked In Years

While most brands at Watches & Wonders 2026 are chasing thinner cases and whatever complication happens to be trending, Panerai showed up with a message that’s almost aggressively simple: hand-wound tool watches.

That’s it.

The entire collection draws from the same source. The Ref. 6152/1, the 1960s reference that locked in the cushion case, integrated lugs, and crown protecting bridge that became the Luminor’s entire visual identity. For the first time, that 47mm case architecture has been translated into 44mm across four new references covering three power reserve tiers.

If last year was about updating the Luminor Marina with new-generation movements, this year is Panerai saying: we know where we came from, and we’re leaning into it. It’s the most coherent lineup they’ve put together in a while.

Tobacco And Blue: The PAM01731 And Destro PAM01732

The two entry points share the hand-wound P.6000 manufacture calibre with a three-day power reserve, 300 metres of water resistance, sandwich dials, and a domed sapphire crystal that mimics the visual effect of the Plexiglass used on the originals. Through the open caseback, blue engravings and horizontal brushing on the plates look properly finished without trying too hard.

PAM01731

The PAM01731 gets a tobacco-coloured dial with small seconds at 9 o’clock. It’s the more classic Panerai of the two.

The PAM01732 is the more interesting play. The “Destro” designation means the crown-protecting bridge sits on the left side, designed so the watch sits on the right wrist with the bridge facing away from the hand. This isn’t a design exercise. It goes back to the original military configuration where divers wore the watch on their right to free the left for compasses and depth gauges.

The matte blue dial drops the small seconds entirely for a cleaner look. Both are available from April 2026.

Specifications

PAM01731 Luminor

Spec Detail Case 44mm, polished steel, brushed crown bridge Movement P.6000, hand-wound, manufacture Power reserve 3 days (72 hours) Functions Hours, minutes, small seconds, stop-seconds Dial Tobacco, sandwich construction Water resistance 30 bar (~300m) Strap Dark brown calf leather + dark brown rubber

PAM01732 Luminor Destro

Spec Detail Case 44mm, polished steel, brushed crown bridge (left side) Movement P.6000, hand-wound, manufacture Power reserve 3 days (72 hours) Functions Hours, minutes Dial Matte blue, sandwich construction Water resistance 30 bar (~300m) Strap Light brown calf leather + blue rubber

Eight Days In A Case That Looks Battle-Worn: The PAM01733 Brunito

This is the pick of the collection.

The “Brunito” finish starts with a black PVD layer on the steel case, which is then manually brushed back to reveal the steel along corners and edges. The result looks like a military instrument that’s seen years of active service. Every case is slightly different because the work is done by hand. In a world of machine-perfect finishes, that matters.

PAM01733

Under the caseback sits the P.5000 manufacture calibre with an eight-day power reserve. That number traces directly back to the mid-1950s when Giuseppe Panerai selected the Angelus SF240 for the GPF 2/56, a diving watch supplied to the Egyptian Navy. That movement ran for eight days to reduce crown winding, which in turn protected water resistance during prolonged underwater missions. The “8 Giorni” inscription at 6 o’clock is a nod to the Italian heritage behind it.

The anthracite dial features a new circular brushed finishing executed by hand, creating micro-circles that shift and deepen in sunlight. Paired with the Brunito case, it’s genuinely eye-catching.

Water resistance is 30 bar. Every watch is pressure tested at 125% of its rated depth. Available from June 2026.

Specifications

Spec Detail Case 44mm, Brunito steel (PVD + hand brushed) Movement P.5000, hand-wound, manufacture Power reserve 8 days (192 hours) Functions Hours, minutes, small seconds, stop-seconds Dial Anthracite, circular brushed, sandwich construction Water resistance 30 bar (~300m) Strap Light brown calf leather + black rubber

31 Days On A Single Wind: The Mighty PAM01631

Then there’s the headline piece.

The Luminor 31 Giorni takes Panerai’s obsession with power reserve and pushes it somewhere nobody expected: a full month on a single wind. Seven years of development by the Laboratorio di Idee went into this.

The new P.2031/S is a hand-wound skeleton movement with 276 components and four barrels in series, housing a combined 3.3 metres of mainspring.

A patent-pending Torque Limiter cuts the top and bottom of the torque curve, selecting an optimal 31-day window from a potential 36-day reserve. After 31 days, the movement automatically stops, even with power remaining. That’s deliberate. It protects the mechanism and maintains consistent chronometry throughout.

128 crown turns gets you a full wind. No specialised tools needed.

The 44mm case is made of Panerai Goldtech, the brand’s proprietary gold alloy containing copper, platinum, and silver. Warmer than standard rose gold, and more durable.

The skeletonised movement is fully visible through the crystal and caseback, with a polarised date disc at 3 o’clock, a curved power reserve indicator following the calibre’s perimeter, and a jumping hour hand for quick adjustments.

Limited to 200 pieces, boutique exclusive. Expect north of $50,000 USD / $75,000 AUD.

PAM01631 Luminor 31 Giorni

Spec Detail Case 44mm, brushed Panerai Goldtech, polished bezel Movement P.2031/S, hand-wound, skeleton, manufacture Power reserve 31 days (744 hours) Functions Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, power reserve indicator Dial Skeletonised, white Super-LumiNova X2 Water resistance 10 bar (~100m) Strap Black alligator + black rubber (PAM Click Release System) Edition Limited to 200 pieces, boutique exclusive

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

Panerai has spent the last few years figuring out its place in a market that moved on from the big-watch era that made the brand famous in the 2000s. This collection feels like the answer.

Instead of chasing integrated-bracelet sports watches or jumping on trends, they’ve gone back to the core proposition: hand-wound tool watches with genuine military heritage and extended power reserves. The fact that all four references share the same 6152/1 case DNA gives the lineup a coherence Panerai hasn’t always had.

The Brunito PAM01733 is the one most collectors should be looking at. Brunito! Sounds great off the tongue. Individuality in the finish, eight days of autonomy, and a price point that should land well under the Goldtech limited edition.

The 31 Giorni is the halo piece. Wind it at the start of the month. Forget about it until next month. That’s not a party trick. That’s Panerai doing what Panerai has always done, just further than anyone expected. This watch is a very big deal.