Grand Seiko Finally Made the Dive Watch Everyone’s Been Begging For

Grand Seiko has had a dive watch problem for years. Not a quality problem, not a design problem, but a size problem. The brand’s Spring Drive divers have consistently landed north of 43mm, which is fine if you’re built like a tuna can yourself, but punishing for anyone with a normal wrist who just wanted in on the action.

At Watches and Wonders 2026, where Grand Seiko is making its official debut on the Geneva stage, they’ve finally done something about it.

The new Spring Drive U.F.A. Ushio 300 Diver SLGB025 is 40.8mm. That’s three full millimetres lopped off the previous generation SLGA023, and for a diver rated to 300 metres, that’s a significant rethink. The case sits just 12.9mm thick and the whole thing is made from Grand Seiko’s High-Intensity Titanium, which runs roughly 30% lighter than steel.

On the wrist, the difference is the kind of thing you don’t need to be told about. You just feel it working.

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A hand-carved tide on your wrist

The green “Ushio” dial is the headline here, and it’s the sort of thing Grand Seiko does better than almost anyone in the industry. Ushio means “tide” in Japanese, and the texture across the dial surface is hand-carved into a mould before being pressed, meaning every dial carries the DNA of a single craftsman’s work.

The gradient green is meant to evoke shallow coastal waters near the shore, and in the metal, it pulls off that trick where it looks different depending on the light and the angle. It’s not subtle, but it’s not trying to be.

Worth noting: the green SLGB025 is a boutique and salon-exclusive, so you won’t find it at every authorised dealer. The blue SLGB023, which references deeper ocean tones, gets the wider distribution.

Three seconds a month, and nobody else is close

Inside is the Calibre 9RB1, which is the sporty sibling of the 9RB2 that debuted at last year’s Watches and Wonders. The key spec hasn’t changed: ±20 seconds per year, or about three seconds per month.

That makes this, by Grand Seiko’s own claim, the most accurate mainspring-powered dive watch in the world. It’s a Spring Drive, so the sweep of the seconds hand is that signature glide with no tick. Power reserve sits at 72 hours, and the indicator has been moved to the dial side on the 9RB1, which cleans up the overall layout compared to the caseback-mounted version on the 9RB2.

The movement is hand-assembled at the Shinshu Watch Studio in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture. That’s the Spring Drive factory, and it’s worth remembering that nobody else on earth makes this type of movement. There is no competitor to reference.

What the competition should be worried about

At AUD $17,700, the SLGB025 lands in proper luxury diver territory. It’s competing directly with the Submariner and the Seamaster 300, and for the first time, the sizing argument against Grand Seiko doesn’t hold.

The titanium construction undercuts both on weight, the accuracy spec embarrasses both on paper, and the dial work is in a different postcode entirely.

The clasp is also genuinely clever: a locking extension system with three-step micro-adjustment offering 6mm of fine-tuning, plus an additional 18mm for wetsuit use. That’s 24mm of total travel, which is proper tool watch engineering.

Available from June 2026.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

Grand Seiko finally brought the dive watch the brand always should have had. Three millimetres off the case diameter, a movement nobody else can match, and a dial that reminds you why this company’s craftspeople are the best in the business. The only question left is why it took them this long.

Reference SLGB025 Collection Evolution 9 Movement Spring Drive Calibre 9RB1 Accuracy ±20 seconds/year (±3 seconds/month) Power Reserve 72 hours Case 40.8mm x 12.9mm, High-Intensity Titanium Lug-to-lug 48.5mm Water Resistance 300m (ISO 6425) Bezel Unidirectional, 120-click, green ceramic insert Crystal Sapphire, anti-reflective coating (inner surface) Lume LumiBrite on hands, indexes and bezel Bracelet High-Intensity Titanium, locking extension clasp with micro-adjustment (24mm total) Availability June 2026, boutiques and salons only Price (AUD) $17,700

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