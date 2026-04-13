Chopard’s Manufacture Turns 30 At Watches & Wonders and These Two Watches Tell the Whole Story

Chopard’s Manufacture Turns 30 and These Two Watches Tell the Whole Story

At Watches and Wonders 2026, the L.U.C 1860 returns in “Areuse Blue” and the Alpine Eagle 41 XPS gets a warm new dial and a redesigned bracelet. Both carry the same Geneva-sealed, chronometer-certified movement that started it all in 1996.

If you want to understand what Chopard is doing at Watches and Wonders this year, you need to know one date: 1996. That’s when Karl-Friedrich Scheufele opened a manufacture in Fleurier to build in-house calibres, a decision that was either visionary or reckless depending on who you asked at the time.

The quartz crisis was still fresh. Traditional watchmaking was fighting for relevance. And Chopard, a brand most people associated with jewellery and Happy Diamonds, decided to bet big on mechanical movements.

Thirty years later, the L.U.C collection has mastered everything from minute repeaters to grande sonneries. The Alpine Eagle has carved out genuine space in the luxury steel sports watch conversation. And the calibre that started the whole thing, the L.U.C 96.01-L, has evolved into the 96.40-L that powers both of Chopard’s key 2026 releases.

Same DNA, three decades of refinement. Both watches carry COSC chronometer certification and the Poinçon de Genève, which remains exceptionally rare for steel timepieces because of how difficult it is to polish and bevel the material to the required standard.

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36.5mm of Blue River and Vintage Engine-Turning

The L.U.C 1860 is the emotional centrepiece of the 30th anniversary. It’s a continuation model of the original 1997 watch that housed Chopard’s first manufacture movement, sized at the same 36.5mm with the same essential proportions.

This time the case is Lucent Steel (Chopard’s proprietary alloy, at least 80% recycled content) at 8.2mm thick, paired with a new “Areuse Blue” dial named after the river that runs near the Manufacture in the Val-de-Travers.

The dial is solid 18-carat white gold, hand-guilloché using a vintage engine-turning lathe by Chopard’s in-house artisans. That matters. Chopard is one of a very small number of maisons still doing this work on period lathes with no digital assistance. It’s a dying craft, and the depth and irregularity of the pattern is impossible to replicate by machine.

The original L.U.C 1860 dials were made by Metalem, the same firm that produced dials for Philippe Dufour’s Simplicity, so the heritage here runs deep.

Polished white gold chevron hour-markers, Dauphine hands, snailed small seconds at six o’clock. No date window, which purists will appreciate. Paired with an anthracite grey grained calfskin strap and a Lucent Steel pin buckle.

Water resistance is 30 metres, so this is a dress watch, not an adventure tool, and it’s comfortable being exactly that. At 36.5mm in 2026, the sizing feels perfectly timed given the industry’s slow pivot back towards restraint.

Stacked from 13 images. Method=B (R=40,S=1)

Inside, the L.U.C Calibre 96.40-L measures just 3.30mm thick. A 22-carat gold micro-rotor winds two stacked barrels via Chopard’s Twin technology for a 65-hour power reserve. Swan’s-neck regulator. Phillips terminal curve on the balance spring.

Every visible component is polished, bevelled, or chamfered by hand, with Côtes de Genève on the bridges and circular-graining on the mainplate side, all to Poinçon de Genève standard. If you’re shopping Geneva-sealed steel watches with hand-guilloché gold dials at this level, the shortlist is very short.

Specifications

Spec Detail Case Lucent Steel, 36.5mm x 8.2mm Water resistance 30 metres Dial Hand-guilloché “Areuse Blue” 18ct white gold Movement L.U.C 96.40-L, automatic, 3.30mm thick Power reserve 65 hours (Chopard Twin technology) Frequency 28,800 vph (4 Hz) Certification COSC Chronometer + Poinçon de Genève Strap Anthracite grey grained calfskin, Lucent Steel pin buckle

The Alpine Eagle Gets Warmer, Slimmer, and Smarter on the Wrist

The Alpine Eagle 41 XPS takes a different angle on the same anniversary. Where the L.U.C 1860 is about heritage and restraint, the XPS is about Chopard proving its manufacture credentials inside a modern luxury sports watch.

Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 XPS

The case stays at 41mm and 8mm thick in Lucent Steel, with 100 metres of water resistance. The new “Mountain Glow” dial is a subtle champagne tone achieved through galvanic treatment on stamped brass, with the signature eagle-iris radiating pattern that’s become one of the more distinctive dial textures in the segment.

Applied hour-markers, numerals, and hands are all in ethical white gold with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova.

The bracelet has been meaningfully refined. The first five links taper more steeply from the case, while the links around the clasp are thinner than previous models, creating a more fluid line.

Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 XPS

This design language first appeared on the 2025 platinum model (that US$110,500 boutique exclusive with the “Shades of Ice” dial and hand-engraved bee hallmark) and is now filtering down to the Lucent Steel range.

More importantly, Chopard has integrated a comfort-fit extension system into the triple folding clasp: pull and push a link adjacent to the clasp for 2.5mm to 5mm of instant adjustment. It’s the kind of practical improvement you only appreciate after you’ve lived with a steel bracelet through a Sydney summer.

Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 XPS

The movement is the same L.U.C 96.40-L found in the 1860, which is the point. Whether you’re buying the dressy 36.5mm piece on a leather strap or the sporty 41mm on an integrated bracelet, the watchmaking inside is identical: 3.30mm thin, 65-hour power reserve, twin barrels, gold micro-rotor, COSC and Poinçon de Genève.

The XPS lists at around US$29,000 in Lucent Steel, which puts it alongside an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 on the secondary market. The movement finishing is operating at a comparable level.

Whether the broader market recognises that yet is another question, but collectors who’ve handled both watches know what’s what.

Specifications

Spec Detail Case Lucent Steel, 41mm x 8mm Water resistance 100 metres Dial “Mountain Glow” champagne, eagle-iris radiating pattern Movement L.U.C 96.40-L, automatic, 3.30mm thick Power reserve 65 hours (Chopard Twin technology) Frequency 28,800 vph (4 Hz) Certification COSC Chronometer + Poinçon de Genève Bracelet Lucent Steel, tapered, triple folding clasp with comfort-fit extension

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

Chopard’s challenge has always been perception rather than product. The movements are properly finished, the Lucent Steel bracelet is one of the best in the business, and the L.U.C collection has genuine mechanical depth. But in a market still obsessed with Nautilus waitlists and Royal Oak colourways, the brand has had to earn its respect the hard way.

These two watches together make a compelling argument.

The L.U.C 1860 is the soul of the operation, the watch that says Chopard didn’t start making movements for the marketing brochure. The Alpine Eagle XPS is the proof that those same manufacture credentials can sit inside something you’ll actually wear every day.

Same movement, two very different propositions, one shared story about a family-owned brand that bet on traditional watchmaking 30 years ago and has been quietly vindicated ever since.