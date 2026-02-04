Whoever Becomes The Next 007, He Will Not Be “Gay”

Ever since Daniel Craig stepped away from James Bond, the franchise has been sitting in that familiar in-between moment where nothing is official, but everyone has an opinion. There are shortlists, fan theories and endless conversations about what Bond should look like in the next era. The tuxedo is empty, and the noise around it keeps getting louder.

But now, British gay actor Ben Daniels has added something new to that conversation, and it is not what people expected.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Daniels suggested that whoever ends up playing Bond will almost certainly not be openly gay. When asked if he would ever like to play a very straight, overly sexual character again, like the one he played in the TV series Cutting It, he said he would, but admitted those opportunities are still rare for gay actors.

“A queer person will never be cast as James Bond… As a gay actor you’re not even seen for those roles. And quite often they still won’t employ queer actors in queer roles.”

Ben Daniels

Daniels also said that many actors remain private about their sexuality because they worry it could affect the work they are offered.

His remarks come at an opportune time as the Bond series is about to embark on its next chapter. Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed as director and is expected to make the final call once he wraps Dune: Part Three and sits down with the producers.

For now, Callum Turner appears to be sitting at the top of the rumour list, with reports claiming he has told friends he is next in line, and that his fiancée Dua Lipa could be linked to the next Bond theme song.

Other familiar names continue to circulate as well, including James Norton, Theo James, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, each offering a different version of what Bond might become.

Even at one point, Idris Elba’s name surfaced as a favourite among fans who wanted to see him become the first Black actor to take on the role, but he has repeatedly denied any intention of stepping into the tuxedo.

Whoever becomes the next 007, under the new Amazon MGM Studios era, Bond is a character influenced as much by business considerations as artistic ones. Until then, the rumors will continue to circulate, the lists will continue to evolve, and the speculation will continue about who the next 007 might be.