This Van Heusen Summer Fit Lets You Skip the Ironing Altogether

Van Heusen’s Ultra Wrinkle-Free Shirt delivers effortless polish, with fabrics designed to keep their shape through meetings, commutes, and late-night events.

The Comfort Performance range adds flexibility with stretch fabrics, natural fits, and easy-care Australian wool blends, making tailored jackets genuinely wearable for daily use.

Easy Care linen suits redefine seasonal style, offering lightweight, sharp tailoring that’s built for Australian conditions, not just European summers.

There was a time when I relied on one shirt for everything. It was washed on Sunday, ironed poorly on Monday, and by Tuesday, it simply folded under the pressure of carrying my calendar updates in its creases. It served the purpose. But only just.

Now the pace feels different at DMARGE. A breakfast meeting on Tuesday. A late-afternoon coffee in Surry Hills. A last-minute event on Thursday night. In between, there are bags to carry, traffic to sit through, and the occasional run or gym session squeezed into the day.

The Van Heusen Ultra Wrinkle-Free Shirt: polished from Monday meetings to Saturday dinners. Image: DMARGE

The Van Heusen Ultra Wrinkle-Free Shirt has become my daily option; a trusted companion I can literally throw on and still look like I’ve made an effort, confident that my shirt will keep its shape and form. Because a shirt can’t just look good on a hanger, waiting to be invited to the ball. A good shirt is expected to keep up.

And crucially, it’s not just one shirt on repeat anymore. What I’ve found exploring the entire Van Heusen collection is that there’s a full range that keeps up with my week: the classic white when I need to look sharp for an important client meeting, a blue gingham check when the day is a little looser, attending a watch event, and a mini lilac poplin check for when I need to sharpen up for a premiere in the evening. Different shirts, same no-iron ease.

The fabric helps. Soft to the touch, stretchy in all the right places, and forgiving enough that it moves the way you do. The flex collar also saves you from the dreaded boxy look that too many high-street shirts seem to lean into these days.

Van Heusen Ultra Wrinkle-Free Shirt gives sharp style without the iron. Image: DMARGE

Most mornings, I grab my shirts straight from the dryer, hang them while I get ready, and pull them on as I head out.

On Monday, I’ll likely wear it with trousers and lace-ups to start the week right. By Wednesday, the sleeves are rolled when I meet friends for a drink. On Saturday, I can throw it into a weekend bag, unfold it two hours later, and it still looks well-pressed and sharp enough for dinner. Different shirts for different occasions, but the results are always the same.

When it’s time to elevate, the Prince of Wales Check Suit Jacket is the piece I’ll always reach for. Cut slim, with stretch built in, it gives you a clean silhouette without punishing you for standing up too quickly.

Inside, the FLEX stretch shoulder panels allow you to move with ease,it’s lightweight and comfortable even on a warm Sydney day, whilst the jacket’s natural fit keeps everything in place without feeling too intrusive.

Crafted as part of Van Heusen’s Comfort Performance range, in a premium Australian wool blend with four-way stretch and built-in easy care for minimal ironing to keep you cool and sharp in motion.

Van Heusen’s Flex technology delivers a suit that moves with you, wherever the week takes you. Image: DMARGE

Built for everyday wear, the Van Heusen collection with easy care has become my go-to. It’s less ironing, more wearing and versatile enough to take me from the office to after-hours. Together, the pieces cover most of my week.

I can start in the office, step into a café meeting, and end up at an event without heading back to the office to change. The shirt handles the wear, the jacket adds structure, and neither asks for much care in return.

For me, that’s why I keep returning to Van Heusen with each collection, confident that I’m able to build a wardrobe of effortless style for every occasion, with maximum flexibility and undeniable polish.

Tailoring designed for comfort without compromising sharp lines. Image: DMARGE

And because, let’s face it, an Australian winter would be an excuse for a street party in more European cities, Van Heusen’s Easy Care Linen Suit has also become part of my rotation, no matter the season.

Half-lined for lightweight comfort, cut to stay sharp in the heat, and easy to care for, it’s proof that linen doesn’t have to sit in the back of the wardrobe, counting down the days until Sicily 2026. The entire Van Heusen Easy Care range is purpose-built for everyday wear.

What I like most is how simple they make things. Less ironing. Less fuss. More time to get on with my day. Any item that can achieve that has inherent value beyond fabric and cut.

They suit a schedule that’s busy, unpredictable, and rarely leaves space for wardrobe management. It can make all the difference between simply owning sharp-looking clothes and relying on them, and a far cry from the days when just one shirt could get me through the week.