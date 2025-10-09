TAG Heuer Just Changed Smartwatches Forever

This is TAG Heuer’s latest Connected Calibre E5, and it is a game changer.

We got our hands on it before a two-time Olympic athlete did, and within minutes it was clear that TAG Heuer has knocked it out of the park.

After ten years of developing its Connected series, the brand has created a smartwatch that finally feels complete. It is not only beautiful by TAG standards but arguably the best looking connected watch ever released by anyone. Yes, it’s infinitely more attractive than any Apple Watch will be.

The new 40 millimetre version, especially in rose gold, gets the proportions bang on. It looks sleek, fits comfortably, and brings a touch of elegance to a category that usually feels nerdy. Think of the Dad at the BBQ wearing a beaten up Garmin. Well, it’s time he got an upgrade.

DMARGE was the first in Australia to test it, and after a few days of use, it is safe to say TAG Heuer has set a new benchmark for design and functionality when it comes to smartwatches.

Here’s the things about the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 which gave us vibes.

A New 40mm Case Joins the Connected Line Up

The addition of the new 40 millimetre case size is the smartest move TAG Heuer has made in years. The 45 millimetre Connected remains for those who prefer something bolder, but the smaller model opens the door to more wrists, more styles and more occasions.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

It still feels every bit a TAG Heuer. The case has sharper lugs, smoother pushers and a cleaner strap integration that eliminates the bulk of earlier generations. The result is a refined and wearable piece that looks like a mechanical watch but behaves like high end tech.

The rose gold 40 millimetre we tested feels like the sweet spot. It has enough luxury to stand out but enough restraint to stay elegant. The brushed steel and titanium versions look just as strong, proving that this design language works across every material.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

This pink gold vibe is a PVD stainless steel case which is lightweight and elegant. Maybe a bit more tilted toward female wearers, but still a stunning watch.

TAG Heuer OS: Smarter, Faster, Finally iPhone Friendly

TAG Heuer has completely rebuilt its operating system from the ground up, and the result is an on-wrist revelation.

After weeks of testing, we found the new OS is faster, cleaner and far more intuitive than any of the Connected predecessors. Just check out the photos.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

The old Android base has been ditched in favour of a proprietary system that finally plays nicely with iPhone users. Yeeeew! Pairing is instant, notifications are seamless and navigation feels effortless.

Battery life has been improved too. The 40 millimetre delivers up to two days of use, while the 45 millimetre stretches to three. Not only that; a full day of charge is possible in about 30-40 minutes, which is the kind of usability that almost makes you forget about battery anxiety altogether. Tracking performance has stepped up as well.

Image: DMARGE / TAG Heuer

The new dual band GPS locks onto signals quickly and stays accurate even in dense urban areas. Heart rate, breathing rate and blood oxygen readings are impressively precise. The Calibre E5 feels more like a training partner than a gadget, and that is a big compliment.

The Smartest Strap System Yet

TAG Heuer has also rethought how the Connected feels on the wrist. The new strap interchange system is genuinely smart. You can swap from a rubber strap to a leather or metal bracelet in seconds without tools or frustration. It changes how you use the watch day to day.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

You can wear it for a run in the morning, clip on a steel bracelet for the office and switch to leather for dinner. It is all about flexibility and personalisation, and TAG Heuer has made it effortless.

The steel bracelt is personally the biggest surprise for us. It’s a class act from TAG Heuer, when steel on smartwatches often looks so average. The straps feel premium, the mechanism is solid and the fit is precise. Small detail, big impact.

With so many options you’ve start accessorising like a mad person (man). Check out this one in orange. It goes hard.

The Verdict On The TAG Heuer Connected Revolution

Let’s get to it. This thing is a vibe. So much better than we expected!

The Connected Calibre E5 is the first smartwatch that feels like it truly belongs in a luxury watch collection. It combines the confidence of Swiss design with digital performance that actually works.

The 45 millimetre still delivers the boldness most men will prefer, but the new 40 millimetre steals the show for us as watch dials get smaller.

Photo: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

It is sophisticated, proportioned perfectly and built to a standard that makes most other smartwatches feel like toys. It feels more mechanical than smart. TAG Heuer has managed to create a watch that can track your workout, elevate your outfit and hold its own next to a Carrera or Monaco Chronograph (like mine).

If you have been waiting for a smartwatch that looks as good as it performs, the Connected Calibre E5 is it. TAG Heuer has not just evolved its Connected line. It has perfected it.

There’s even a New Balance collaboration which left us speechless. It’s seriously cool.

