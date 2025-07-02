Brad Pitt Can’t Stop Wearing Obscure Watches, And We Quietly Love It

While most celebrities are out here flexing iced-out Rolex Daytonas or playing it safe with Royal Oaks, Brad Pitt is quietly curating one of the most tasteful watch collections in Hollywood. His latest flex? Not at a press junket or red carpet, but inside a Tokyo sushi bar.

Spotted during the Japanese leg of his F1 movie press tour, Pitt was seen in low-key streetwear, casually sporting a vintage Patek Philippe Nautilus 3700 “Jumbo” in stainless steel.

For watch guys, it was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment of horological perfection. The real kicker? His example features a rare tropical dial — aged naturally over time into a deep bronze patina.

Quiet. Rich. Ridiculously cool.

The Nautilus 3700 was introduced in 1976 and marked Patek Philippe’s first major play into the luxury sports watch category. Designed by the legendary Gérald Genta, it borrowed the silhouette of a ship’s porthole and came with a 42mm case, large for its era.

Pitt’s particular reference is powered by the ultra-thin caliber 28-255 C movement, lacks a seconds hand, and features no date magnifier. The kind of restraint only a seasoned collector would appreciate.

While many in Hollywood reach for the flashiest piece in the safe, Pitt’s approach is clearly different. It’s about craft, design, and story.

His Nautilus? Around $300,000 on the vintage market — but priceless for the kind of collectors who know what they’re looking at.

And this is just one piece in his growing arsenal of obscure excellence. He also owns the Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 2526, a 1950s classic known for its enamel dial and status as the brand’s first automatic wristwatch.

During Wimbledon, he was seen wearing a vintage Vacheron Constantin 222 in stainless steel. And in his new film, Apex, he personally collaborated with IWC and Cloister Watches to create a custom Ingenieur SL 1832 for his character, Sonny Hayes.

Even on-screen, he nails the detail. In Bullet Train, he wore a Breitling AVI Ref. 765 1953 Re-Edition. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a Citizen Bullhead. No brand deals. Just great choices.

In a world obsessed with the loudest watch in the room, Pitt remains quietly untouchable. His wrist game is subtle, serious, and best of all… entirely his own.