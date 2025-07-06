UCLA Scientists Develop Topical Cream That Regrows Hair in Just One Week

For decades, the search for a real baldness cure has been riddled with false promises, patchy science and products that promise regrowth but barely slow the fall. But now, researchers at UCLA have delivered something genuinely game-changing: a topical cream that can reportedly regrow hair in as little as one week.

It’s called PP405, and it’s not just fluff.

Developed by a team of regenerative medicine specialists and now licensed to a biotech startup called Pelage Pharmaceuticals, the cream works by reactivating dormant hair follicles, essentially turning the lights back on in areas where growth had long gone quiet. Unlike the usual suspects (minoxidil or finasteride), which either slow loss or thicken what’s already there, PP405 goes after the root cause. Literally.

So, how does it work? The secret lies in something called mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibition. PP405 blocks this pathway, which keeps follicle stem cells in a kind of sleep mode.

By disabling the metabolic brakes, the cream wakes up these cells and kickstarts natural hair production. In early trials, men with advanced hair loss saw up to a 20% increase in density within eight weeks—and some started sprouting new strands in just seven days.

The science is promising, but so is the backing.

In 2024, Pelage Pharmaceuticals raised $16.75 million in Series A funding, with a further $14 million following from none other than Google Ventures (GV). It’s one of the most well-funded baldness treatments in clinical development, and unlike others, it’s non-invasive, drug-free, and doesn’t require hair transplants or hormone suppression.

Phase 2a clinical trials involved 78 men and women applying PP405 daily for four weeks. Unlike placebo participants, a significant portion of those using the cream saw visible, measurable regrowth, some in areas previously thought permanently bald. And with no systemic absorption detected in blood plasma, the safety profile is looking strong.

Full Phase 3 trials are expected to begin in 2026, but the hype is already real. While we’re not quite at the miracle cure stage, this is easily the closest science has come to solving the billion-dollar hair loss puzzle.

For those who’ve given up on hairlines past, PP405 might be the first real reason to hope.