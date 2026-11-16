SkinCeuticals Is Scuderia Ferrari’s New Skincare Partner, Here’s How Men Should Use It

Nobody buys a Ferrari and only drives it to the shops. You learn how it wants to be driven, when to push and when to back off, and only then do you find out what it can really do.

SkinCeuticals works the same way. It’s the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand, and it’s stocked in clinics like Shape Clinic, which is where you learn how to use it properly. The good news is that once you know what each product does, how to use it and when, the rest is easy.

Which is why, over breakfast one morning at the Pan Pacific Singapore, I sat down with Nicky Lurie of Shape Clinic in Sydney and asked for driving lessons for my face.

Photo: 16K Agency

Nicky sees plenty of Aussie blokes at Shape Clinic, and the brief is almost always the same. “Generally, the most common thing we hear from men is that they just look ‘tired,'” Nicky told me. “He still feels great, but his face isn’t necessarily reflecting that same energy anymore.”

None of them want to look like they’ve had work done, either. “They just want to look like themselves, perhaps a little fresher and a little less tired.”

The comparison isn’t a stretch either. SkinCeuticals hosted us at the Singapore Grand Prix as the Official Skincare Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, the first time Scuderia Ferrari has ever put its name to a skincare company.

Julien Chardon, Global Brand President of SkinCeuticals, called Scuderia Ferrari an icon of performance and one of the most influential brands in the world, and said the deal reflects what SkinCeuticals has always stood for, “medical optimisation, cutting-edge innovation, and the beauty of high performance.” It’s a fair summary of both brands, which sell performance and luxury in equal measure and live or die on results.

We watched the race from Casa Ferrari, rubbing shoulders with Ferrari’s top car customers, and the watches on display were mind-blowing. The standout was a Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari, the ultra-thin collaboration that measures just 1.75mm thick, roughly the depth of a CD, and retailed at US$1.88 million. Only 150 were made.

Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Chief Racing Revenues Officer, Lorenzo Giorgetti, pitched the deal as a way to elevate the experience for the team’s guests, and for SkinCeuticals, it means getting its products into one of the world’s most high-performance environments and the pinnacle of motorsport.

Singapore’s Heat And Haze Is A Nightmare For Your Skin…

It was very hot and very humid all weekend, and heat and sweat are exactly what wreck a man’s skin, as most Australians know from half the year at home.

Singapore at night. Photo: Singapore Tourism

“Australian men also have a pretty unique relationship with the sun,” Nicky said. “We’ve grown up with an outdoor lifestyle, and often we’re seeing the cumulative effects of years of sun exposure starting to show.”

Then there was the haze. Singapore is normally a really clear and pretty city, but fires burning in Indonesia had smothered it in a thick grey blanket all weekend. I’ve never seen Singapore so hazy, and for most of the trip you couldn’t see much of the skyline.

You could feel it on your skin, too. After a walk my face felt gritty and grubby, which is when washing your face properly stops being a chore and starts being essential.

Dr Steven Liew was there with us too. He’s the Specialist Plastic Surgeon who is principal and medical director of Shape Clinic, and was the first Australian admitted as a fellow in plastic surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.

Dr Steven Liew

The philosophy behind everything that follows is simple. “For me, it’s about getting the basics right,” Nicky said. “Protecting the skin during the day and correcting the skin at night. It doesn’t need to be a 10-step routine. It just needs to be simple, manageable and consistent, with ingredients that actually do something.”

The Three Types Of Men And How Each Should Use SkinCeuticals

I put it to Nicky straight. What do guys actually need to know, from the bare minimum to the maximum?

According to Nicky, men’s biggest mistake is ignoring their skin until the damage shows. “So often, sunscreen isn’t part of their daily routine, and skincare is whatever happens to be in the shower or whatever their partner has handed them!”

The way I see it, men fall into three camps. There’s the bloke who goes all in, morning and night, every step. There’s the bloke who half-arses it. And there’s the bloke who’ll only ever do the bare minimum, and that’s as good as it’s going to get.

There’s a way to drive it for all three, and as Nicky put it, “The best skincare routine is the one someone will actually follow.” The night routines below call for a 0.3 prescription retinoid, which you’ll need to get from your doctor,

The Full SkinCeuticals Routine For Men Who Want Maximum Results

For the bloke who’s properly committed, or who’s started noticing the lines and wants to do something serious about them.

Morning

Night

C E Ferulic is the cult product, a vitamin C serum backed with vitamin E and ferulic acid that acts as an antioxidant bodyguard under your sunscreen. P-TIOX is the brand’s newer peptide serum and cream aimed at expression lines, the crow’s feet and forehead creases you earn from years of squinting into the sun, and it’s used twice a day here.

“A product like SkinCeuticals P-TIOX is a great example of how clever skincare formulations have become,” Nicky said. “It combines a complex of peptides with other active ingredients designed to target the appearance of expression lines.”

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is perfect for mornings before you apply SPF. Photo: 16K Agency

Just don’t expect miracles overnight. SkinCeuticals says some people notice smoother-looking skin and more radiance within about a week, but the best results normally show after 12 weeks of use.

Discoloration Defense goes after dark spots and uneven tone, while Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 replenishes the lipids your skin loses with age and supports the skin barrier. Advanced RGN-6 is a rejuvenation cream, and the fact it’s optional is the closest thing to a free pass you’ll get.

The Six-Step Routine For Men Who Want Results Without The Effort

If ten products across two sittings sounds like a part-time job, this is where most of us should probably live.

Morning

Night

You lose the peptides and the pigmentation treatment, but you keep the backbone of antioxidant and sunscreen in the morning, retinoid and barrier repair at night.

SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50+ Photo: 16K Agency

It’s close to exactly what Nicky would set up for a 35-year-old walking into Shape Clinic. “Before adding peptide serums, additional actives or in-clinic treatments, I’d want to see consistency with those basics and how the skin responds,” Nicky said.

Singapore hammered home how important the cleanse is, because after a day walking around in heat, sweat and haze you want all of that off your face before anything else goes on. SkinCeuticals Simply Clean is a gel cleanser made for normal to oily skin, which is exactly what you want in that kind of humidity.

But Nicky was quick to point out that cleansing is mandatory and common sense, not a skincare routine. If a cleanser is the only thing in your bathroom cabinet, don’t go thinking you’re doing God’s work.

The Two-Product Minimum Every Man Should Be Using

For the bloke who’ll only do the bare minimum, it’s one product in the morning and one at night.

Morning

Night

Protect by day, restore by night. SPF is the non-negotiable, especially for anyone who’s had skin cancer, and given we’re Australian, that’s a lot of us. The overnight cream then does the repair work while you sleep.

Cleansing isn’t on that list because it’s a given, not because it’s optional.

The SPF earned its place on the trip. SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50+ is really lightweight, sits on your skin like a second skin, and comes in a small 30ml bottle you can take travelling without feeling like you’re carrying too much. If you’re walking around all day, that makes reapplying easy.

It’s worth wearing even if you’re sitting at a desk all day. Between morning walks, the sun on the way to and from work and hours under fluorescent lights, your skin is copping a beating even on days you never go near a beach.

My day starts with a walk around Bondi with Misha, which feels like the healthiest thing I do all day, but without SPF it would be smashing my skin. I always put SPF on, and lately it’s been the SkinCeuticals.

Why Thirty Seconds A Night Can Make You Look Ten Years Younger

The whole premise is simple. Use these products properly and your skin gets better and stays younger for longer, so that when you’re 45 you look 35.

That’s what blokes need to get their heads around. We’re talking 30 seconds of putting cream on your face before bed or SPF on in the morning, and the earlier you start the bigger the difference.

In-house SkinCeuticals treatments at Case Ferrari Photo: 16K Agency

It’s not just about wrinkles, either. “Years of UV exposure, changes in collagen, uneven pigmentation, dullness and irregular texture can have an enormous impact on how healthy and well-rested someone looks,” Nicky said. “Often, these are actually the things other people notice, even if they can’t quite put their finger on why.”

I’m a good case study. I’ve always used moisturiser and always worn SPF, and my skin is actually good considering my age, so imagine the result if I’d been doing the full program since my twenties.

Nicky’s parting advice is the best summary of the lot. “Antioxidants and sunscreen every day, retinol at night, consistency over complexity, and don’t wait until you’re feeling like you look ‘tired’ to start looking after your skin.”

The writer travelled to Singapore as a guest of SkinCeuticals and Scuderia Ferrari.